The Colorado ZR2: A Compact and Capable Off-Roader

The Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX are extremely large vehicles that may not be suitable for many places. Luckily, Chevrolet offers an alternative with the Colorado ZR2. Despite its smaller size, this truck provides similar capabilities to its larger counterparts while being more affordable and easier to maneuver.

One advantage of the Colorado ZR2 is its ability to fit into normal parking spaces and drive on regular roads without issue. It doesn’t require excessive amounts of fuel with each fill-up, making it more practical for everyday use. Additionally, this truck is versatile enough for weekend trips, with ample space for passengers and cargo.

The Colorado ZR2 proves itself to be highly capable off-road. It can handle various terrains, such as sand, mud, and rough roads, thanks to its off-road features like selectable four-wheel drive, low-range gearbox, and beefy suspension. With its numerous drive modes and 33-inch tires, it’s unlikely to get stuck in challenging conditions.

However, on-road driving manners may not be as refined as some would prefer. The truck tends to feel floaty and exhibits body roll due to its high center of gravity and large tires. Despite this, the Colorado ZR2 maintains a stable and secure feel. Acceleration and passing power are decent, though not mind-blowing. The truck’s mechanics include a high-output version of GM’s 2.7-liter inline-4 engine, producing 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque, along with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Inside, the Colorado ZR2 offers an upgraded interior compared to previous models. It features two touch screens for the gauge cluster and infotainment system, as well as customizable options to suit personal preferences. The infotainment screen is user-friendly and packed with features, while the gauge cluster provides various themes and readouts. The truck also supports Google Built-In, CarPlay, and Android Auto for seamless connectivity. The interior design includes appealing details, although the excessive use of piano black plastic can become easily smudged and unattractive.

With ample space for passengers and sufficient storage compartments, the Colorado ZR2 offers comfort and convenience. It has a sizable bed for hauling cargo, making it a practical choice for those in need of a capable compact truck.

Overall, the Colorado ZR2 presents a compelling option for individuals seeking a capable off-road truck that is also practical for everyday use. Its smaller size allows for greater maneuverability while still providing impressive capabilities and a comfortable interior.