Xbox 360 Store to Close in 2024, Resulting in Delisting of Digital-Only Games

The Xbox 360 store is set to close in July of 2024, leading to the permanent removal of several great games from the platform. While games purchased before the closure date will still be downloadable in the future, those who delay their purchases will be out of luck by August of the following year.

Although some of the top Xbox 360 titles highlighted earlier have disc versions available, it is the digital-only games that will be completely removed. Surprisingly, there are over 200 digital-only titles that will no longer be accessible on the Xbox 360 store after mid-next year.

The comprehensive list compiled by VGC includes some notable titles, although there may be more digital-only games that have not been discovered yet. One such example is Section 8: Prejudice, which is not featured on the list. This indicates that there might be additional delisted games beyond the currently known titles.

Despite the disappointment of losing hundreds of Xbox 360 games from the storefront, it’s important to note that many of these games have been re-released on newer Xbox consoles. Games that are compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will still be available for purchase on the newer Xbox store, allowing players to enjoy them on the latest systems.

Nevertheless, the delisting of digital-only games from the Xbox 360 store is a significant loss. If you have access to an Xbox 360 and are interested in playing these titles, it is advisable to acquire them before late July 2024.

Feel free to share which games you are most disappointed to see delisted in the comments below.