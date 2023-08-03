Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes on Sale at a Record-Low Price

For Fire Emblem fans looking for a different experience from the usual tactical turn-based formula of the franchise, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently on sale at a record-low price. The game can be purchased on Amazon for just $23.82, the lowest price it has ever been. If Amazon sells out, it is also available on Woot for $25.

Set in the universe of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Three Hopes presents three distinct storylines where players can control Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude. Developed by Dynasty Warriors studio Omega Force, the game stays true to the Musou action genre, allowing players to battle and defeat hundreds of enemies. While it follows the Musou formula, there are Fire Emblem elements incorporated, such as character development to unlock battle bonuses.

Although Musou games can be repetitive, they provide a satisfying power fantasy experience. According to Kyle Hilliard’s review on GameSpot, Three Hopes combines the repetitive combat style of Omega Force with enough Fire Emblem mechanics to make it feel more than just a simple spin-off.

For players who prefer the traditional Fire Emblem experience, Fire Emblem: Engage is currently available for purchase on Amazon for $42. This latest entry in the series introduces a unique gameplay mechanic where characters can be fused with warriors from previous Fire Emblem games to unlock additional powers on the battlefield. Unlike its predecessor, Three Houses, Engage focuses more on battles and has a similar tone to beloved Fire Emblem classics like Awakening and Fates. Woot is also selling Fire Emblem Engage for $40.

