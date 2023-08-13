The 1933 Dodge DP Coupe: A Rare Find in Good Condition

The 1933 Dodge DP Coupe has a stunning profile with its wood-spoked wheels, graceful fenders, and rear-mounted spare tire. Although not as well-known as the Fords of its time, this car is powered by a smooth 201 cubic inch engine that produces 75 horsepower. In 1933, Dodge manufactured over 100,000 DP series cars, including sedans, roadsters, and coupes. Recently, a Classic Car Rescue team discovered this particular Dodge coupe in a machine shed in northwest Iowa, where it had been sitting untouched for 56 years.

Remarkably, this coupe is an original, one-family-owned vehicle with an odometer showing 51,000 miles. While the accuracy of this mileage may be questionable, an oil change sticker from 1962, found on the door jamb, aligns with the displayed mileage. Once exposed to the sunlight, the coupe appeared to be in good, unrestored condition. The body looked solid beneath the thick layer of dust and grime, and it was not in worse shape than a 1924 Dodge Brothers Coupe discovered after 83 years of storage.

However, the interior tells a different story. Unfortunately, the car had fallen victim to animals, likely bears, mice, or raccoons, that accessed the interior through the passenger door and shredded the front seat. Despite this damage to the upholstery and headliner, the rest of the well-equipped tan interior has been remarkably well-preserved. The five-window coupe includes features such as a Motorola radio, a rearview mirror with a clock, and a cigarette lighter.

The base price of the 1933 Dodge DP Coupe without any additional options was $595, which equates to around $13,500 in today’s currency. It is a rarity to find any 1933 Dodge model available on the market. However, a quick search on platforms like Hemmings and Bring A Trailer indicates that six-cylinder Dodge cars from 1927 to 1938, in good condition, are sold for prices ranging from $30,000 to $40,000.

After its first wash in 56 years, this 1933 Dodge DP Coupe appears presentable with a charming patina and an Iowa license plate from 1965. All the necessary parts, including lights, trim, gas cap, and interior components, are intact. With some mechanical restoration and interior work, this car would be an excellent choice for a classic driver.