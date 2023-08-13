Titan Quest 2 Announced: A New Generation of Epic Action-RPG

Epic action-RPG Titan Quest is back with a new sequel, continuing where its predecessor left off in 2006. Titan Quest 2 presents a world full of mysteries and secrets to discover, featuring an exploration-focused campaign and a challenge suitable for a hero.

The announcement teaser for Titan Quest 2 reveals that the goddess Nemesis of Retribution has gone out of control. Corrupting the Threads of Fate, she condemns all who oppose her to eternal punishment. Players are called to take up their weapons, fight alongside the gods, and alter fate itself in this action RPG inspired by Greek mythology.

Developed by the creators of SpellForce 3, Titan Quest 2 brings players back to the classic mythology-inspired setting of the original game. With a flexible character system, meaningful loot, challenging combat, and the option for online multiplayer, players can expect an immersive experience in a handcrafted world.

Titan Quest 2 will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Although a specific release date has not been announced, Steam assures players that the game is coming soon.

The original Titan Quest was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2018. While some fans appreciated the faithful recreation of the 2006 game, others felt that not enough was done to adapt it for a modern audience. This led to mixed reviews for the Switch port, making it one of the console’s more underwhelming releases.

With the announcement of Titan Quest 2, fans and newcomers alike will have the opportunity to embark on a new adventure filled with mythological wonders and epic quests. Keep an eye out for updates on the release date, and get ready to rewrite your own destiny in Titan Quest 2.