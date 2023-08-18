My Experience with Influencers: An Eye-Opening Journey

Having spent seven years closely associated with influencers, I have come to realize some intriguing yet unfortunate truths about their world. Throughout this period, there were numerous instances when my plans were disrupted due to their unpredictable behavior. Just as I was about to pick them up, they would abruptly cancel, citing a need to prioritize posting a video the next day. I found this disrespectful and disregarding, which understandably caused frustration on my part.

On one occasion, one of the sisters expressed a desire to bring her laptop to edit a YouTube video while we were at a club. To say I was dumbfounded would be an understatement. It became clear that the constant need to be connected to their online personas had become all-consuming, even in social settings.

Moreover, any outing with them was never without interruptions. They were constantly recognized by their followers, leading to photo requests. While I didn’t mind assisting with capturing these moments, it did become tiresome, and I occasionally longed for some personal time away from the public eye.

What I have learned from my time around influencers is that their entitlement is pervasive, their online personas are often disingenuous, and their social media relationships are far from genuine. Additionally, they often earn exorbitant amounts of money for minimal sponsorship commitments, which further contributes to their detachment from reality.

I must admit that my experience with influencers has left me disappointed. The pursuit of fame has come at the cost of losing two close friends. Reflecting on this journey, I cannot in good conscience recommend pursuing a similar path.