Street Fighter 6 Characters: Fascinating Details about Their Lives

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Street Fighter 6 introduces a new level of depth to its characters, going beyond their traditional archetypes. While Ryu remains the stoic warrior and Dhalsim the serene yoga master, Street Fighter 6 adds more eccentric traits to humanize them.

During the single-player World Tour mode, players create an avatar that embarks on a journey across the world receiving mentorship from the game’s characters. Along the way, these characters share interesting details about their lives.

For example, Ryu, known for his nomadic lifestyle in search of worthy foes, works construction and bodyguard jobs to support his travels. Ken manages Ryu’s finances, handling his tournament winnings and appearance fees.

Cammy, a brainwashed clone of M. Bison, yearns for a normal life. She bonds with her fellow Shadaloo dolls and becomes distressed if someone doesn’t respond to her text messages within 10 minutes.

Chun-Li, in her free time, helps others. She trains locals in Chinese kenpo and once assisted Ryu with clothes shopping in Japan to help him blend in when traveling.

Blanka, known for his friendship with Dan Hibiki, appreciates companionship over skill. He avoids answering whether Dan is a good fighter but insists that he’s a nice guy.

Juri, a sadistic character, shares a complicated past. She claims her happy childhood and the tragedy of her parents being killed in front of her were all fabrications. However, her denial may be a defense mechanism.

Lily, who shares moves with T. Hawk, admired him growing up as they are both from the Thunderfoot tribe. T. Hawk’s wife, Julia, was brainwashed by M. Bison, mirroring another Native American fighter, Julia Chang from the Tekken franchise.

Guile, now a family man, accompanied his daughter Chris to pop concerts. Guile confesses that he prefers country music over Dee Jay’s songs.

These additional character details provide a unique glimpse into the lives of Street Fighter 6’s world warriors, adding depth and complexity to their stories and personalities.

