13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Surpasses One Million Units in Shipments and Digital Sales

Summary: Publisher ATLUS and developer Vanillaware have announced that their game, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, has exceeded one million units in total shipments and digital sales. The game was initially launched on PlayStation 4 in November 2019 in Japan, followed by a release in Asia in March 2020 and a worldwide release in September 2020. It was later released on the Switch in April 2022. In November 2022, the companies celebrated the game surpassing 800,000 sales worldwide.

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, an action-adventure game with elements of strategy and visual novel, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing one million units in shipments and digital sales. This success highlights the game’s popularity both in its home country of Japan and in the global market.

The game was initially released on PlayStation 4, allowing players to embark on an immersive journey filled with captivating storytelling and strategic battles. Its unique blend of action, adventure, and visual novel mechanics garnered attention and positive feedback from gamers worldwide.

Following its success on the PS4, the game’s availability expanded with a release on the Nintendo Switch. This allowed even more players to experience the game’s engaging narrative, stunning visuals, and intense combat.

Since its launch, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim has been widely praised for its compelling story, memorable characters, and intricate gameplay. It has received acclaim from both critics and players alike, cementing its position as a standout title in the action-adventure genre.

The achievement of surpassing one million units in shipments and digital sales is a testament to the dedication of the publisher, ATLUS, and the developer, Vanillaware. Their commitment to delivering a high-quality and captivating gaming experience has resonated with players worldwide.

Sources:

– Gematsu (13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim)

– Gematsu (ATLUS)

– Gematsu (Vanillaware)