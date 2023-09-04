New Video Game Releases to Look Forward to This Season

The upcoming fall season promises to be jam-packed with exciting video game releases across various genres. From highly anticipated sequels to new and innovative independent games, there is something for every gamer to look forward to.

Starting in September, “Mortal Kombat 1” returns with a second narrative reboot, featuring familiar characters like Scorpion and Kitana. This fighting franchise offers gruesome fatalities and introduces partner fighters who join the battle. Another noteworthy release is “Lies of P,” a dark retelling of Pinocchio set in the Belle Époque era. Players control a puppet armed with rapiers and greatswords, fighting giant monsters. This game draws inspiration from the punishing Soulslike genre.

In “El Paso, Elsewhere,” players navigate a supernatural motel filled with werewolves and fallen angels as a folklore researcher. This neo-noir third-person shooter incorporates bullet time mechanics, reminiscent of “The Matrix” and Max Payne. Additionally, “Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty” presents an expansion that takes players on a new adventure with Johnny Silverhand, voiced and motion-captured by Keanu Reeves. The game’s perk, upgrade, and loot systems have also been improved.

October brings “Assassin’s Creed Mirage,” a return to the series’ stealth action roots set in ancient Baghdad. Players can explore the streets and mosques while utilizing their stealth and combat skills. “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” allows players to switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales and face off against iconic villains like Venom and Kraven the Hunter in New York City. The highly anticipated “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” offers a surreal two-dimensional adventure with new power-ups and transformations for Mario.

November features “Alan Wake II,” a sequel to the 2010 game influenced by Stephen King and David Lynch. Players will delve into a nightmarish world as an F.B.I. agent investigating mysterious murders. “Thirsty Suitors” presents a unique role-playing game experience where players assume the role of a South Asian woman working to repair relationships through various activities. Lastly, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” offers an open-world experience with intense military action and multiplayer options that include remastered maps from the 2009 game.

With such a diverse lineup of games, fall is shaping up to be an exciting season for gamers. Whether you enjoy fighting games, stealth adventures, or immersive RPGs, there is no shortage of options to choose from.

