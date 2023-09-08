The Hidden China Exposure of S&P 500 Stocks

A recent analysis of the S&P 500 by Investor’s Business Daily has revealed that ten stocks in the index rely heavily on revenue from China. The study found that companies such as Qualcomm, Monolithic Power, and Texas Instruments generate more than 27% of their revenue from China or its territories.

These numbers are significantly higher than Apple, which is often seen as having a large exposure to China. In fact, Apple only derived 18.8% of its revenue from China in its latest annual report. Despite this, the ten companies with the most Chinese exposure have seen their shares rise by 30% this year, outperforming the overall S&P 500.

However, there are signs that investors may now be starting to price in the risk associated with the Chinese market. Apple’s shares dropped by 3% following reports that some of its products could be blocked for use by the Chinese government. This could be an indication of changing sentiment towards China-related risks.

One factor exacerbating concerns about investing in China is the slow economic growth experienced by the country. In the second quarter, the Chinese economy grew by only 3.2%, significantly below its usual standards. It is not just political tensions that pose a risk to companies reliant on the Chinese market; the overall economic health of the country is also a factor to consider.

The technology sector is particularly exposed to China, with 80% of the ten most China-exposed companies in the S&P 500 operating in this sector. Qualcomm, which derives 63% of its revenue from China, has seen its stock price decline by 3.2% this year. Monolithic Power, on the other hand, has seen its shares rise by over 40% despite 52% of its revenue coming from China.

Overall, while investors may not be overly concerned about their exposure to China at the moment, this sentiment could change as relations between the US and China strain further and as the Chinese economy continues to slow down.

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, Investor’s Business Daily

Definitions:

– S&P 500: The S&P 500 is a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 500 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

– Revenue: Revenue refers to the total amount of income generated by a company from its primary activities, such as sales of goods or services.

– China Exposure: China exposure refers to the degree to which a company relies on revenue or operations in China for its financial performance.

– Sector: In finance, a sector refers to a specific industry or segment of the economy. The S&P 500 is divided into different sectors, such as information technology and health care, based on the types of businesses included in the index.