What Not to Say to Xbox Gamers

Do you know any Xbox gamers? Talking to them about their hobby can be challenging. Xbox fans are fiercely loyal and passionate about their favorite brand. To avoid stirring up their ire, here are some things you should not mention.

First, don’t bring up the disappointment of Bethesda’s vampire shooter. It was hyped for years but turned out to be a dud. Xbox fans and even Microsoft want to forget about it.

Next, never dismiss Game Pass. Xbox fans consider it the best deal in gaming. While it may not always have new blockbusters, it offers great sleeper hits and indie gems every month. Plus, paid Game Pass subscribers will get to play Starfield for free.

Avoid mentioning Crackdown 3. Most Xbox players agree that it was not the best game, and bringing it up will only invoke sadness and frustration.

Bringing up Square Enix’s exclusivity deals with Sony is another sensitive topic. Xbox fans feel that these exclusivity deals unfairly favor PlayStation. Even if they wouldn’t buy those games, the principle still bothers them.

When discussing Halo, be cautious. Any unorthodox opinion may not sit well with Xbox fans. Halo: Combat Evolved’s campaign is considered a classic, and the multiplayer community of Halo 3 was legendary. Disagreeing on these matters may lead to heated debates.

Tread lightly when talking about Xbox sales. Microsoft stopped reporting sales in 2016, and it’s safe to assume that PlayStation has been outselling Xbox since then. Pointing out this fact or saying that it’s “not a competition” will only upset Xbox fans.

Don’t forget about the Xbox controllers and their use of Duracell batteries. Many Xbox fans defend this decision, claiming that it’s more convenient for them to use rechargeable double AAs. Respect their preference, even if you don’t understand it.

Lastly, be careful when discussing Microsoft’s acquisitions. While the purchases of Minecraft and Obsidian Entertainment were seen as smart moves, the acquisition of Bethesda and the recent acquisition of Activision Blizzard received mixed reactions. Some fear that these acquisitions may lead to a less competitive market.

Remember these dos and don’ts to have a peaceful conversation with Xbox gamers. Respect their passion and opinions, and you’ll have a better understanding of their world.