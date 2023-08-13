Ten Surprising Functions You Can Access Without Touching Your iPhone’s Screen

Did you know that there are several useful things you can do with your iPhone without even touching the screen? These hidden features allow you to unlock functions and carry out actions by simply tapping or shaking your device.

One handy feature allows you to tap on the back of your iPhone to activate certain functions. By enabling this option in your settings, you can customize what actions are triggered by single or double taps on the back of your device. For example, you can set it up to take a screenshot, open the camera, or adjust the volume.

Another interesting capability involves shaking your iPhone. By giving your device a quick shake, you can access additional functions. For instance, shaking your iPhone can undo or redo your last action, making it a convenient shortcut for those who frequently make mistakes or want to backtrack.

In addition to these touchless gestures, there are also features that allow you to utilize voice commands. By setting up custom voice commands, you can control various aspects of your iPhone with your voice alone. Whether it’s sending a message, starting a timer, or playing your favorite music, these voice commands can make your iPhone usage more efficient and hands-free.

Discovering these hidden features can greatly enhance your iPhone experience. By eliminating the need to physically touch your screen, you can save time and minimize the risk of accidental actions. So go ahead and explore these touchless capabilities on your iPhone to make the most out of your device’s functionalities.