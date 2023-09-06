CityLife

10 Starfield Alternatives for PS5 Owners

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 6, 2023
Starfield, the highly anticipated space-faring game, is exclusively available on Xbox, leaving PlayStation 5 owners wondering what other options they have. While it’s unlikely that Starfield will ever come to PlayStation due to Microsoft’s ownership of Bethesda, there are several alternative games that share similar gameplay elements. Here are 10 Starfield alternatives for PS5 owners to consider:

1. Elite Dangerous: This space simulator has been continuously supported for almost a decade, offering a deep and immersive experience for players.

2. Mass Effect: The Mass Effect trilogy is a sci-fi role-playing shooter hybrid with a large cast of companions to bond with over the course of the story.

3. The Outer Worlds: Created by Obsidian, the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas, this sci-fi role-playing game offers a winning sense of humor and an engaging story.

4. Fallout 4: Another Bethesda title, Fallout 4 is set in a detailed post-apocalyptic world with an excellent upgrade system.

5. No Man’s Sky: Often compared to Starfield, No Man’s Sky has become one of the best space sims out there with its expansive universe and the ability to manually land on planets.

6. Guardians of the Galaxy: This underrated game features tactical combat, a stunning cosmic setting, an ’80s soundtrack, and an engaging story and characters.

7. Everspace 2: This looter shooter with role-playing elements offers great space combat and in-depth crafting systems.

8. Star Wars Squadrons: For fans of space combat, Star Wars Squadrons provides an action-packed experience inspired by the classic X-Wing and TIE Fighter games.

9. Outer Wilds: This solitary adventure focuses on temporal puzzle solving and exploration, with a fascinating layered world to uncover.

10. Destiny 2: Although more of an MMO than a single-player adventure, Destiny 2’s first-person combat is second to none, offering a diverse and addictive gameplay loop.

While not all of these games have native PS5 versions, they can still be played on the console thanks to its backwards compatibility with PlayStation 4 titles. Whether you’re into role-playing, exploration, or intense combat, these Starfield alternatives provide a range of experiences to satisfy your space-faring desires.

