How to Modify Digital Documents Using iPhone’s Notes App

Email has become the preferred method for sharing information and documents digitally. However, there are times when you need to modify a document before sending it back. Whether it’s filling out a form or signing a contract, doing these tasks on a computer or smartphone can be challenging. Luckily, the iPhone’s Notes app offers a solution by allowing you to scan and modify digital documents without printing them.

To start modifying a digital document, open the Notes app and create a new note or open an existing one. Then, tap the camera button within the app and choose “Scan Documents.” If your iPhone is in Auto mode, it will automatically scan any document it detects in its field of view. Alternatively, you can manually take a photo of the document by tapping the screen or using one of the volume keys.

Once the document is scanned, you can access the Markup feature from the Share menu. Markup allows you to add a signature or fill out any required fields directly on the scanned document. After making the necessary changes, save the modified document within the Notes app.

To send the modified document, you can use the Share menu again and select the appropriate option based on your preferred method of transmission, such as email or messaging. This allows you to easily send the document back to the recipient without needing to print or physically handle it.

By utilizing the Notes app on your iPhone, you can save time and effort by modifying digital documents without the need to print them out. This feature proves to be convenient in situations where signing or filling out forms on a computer or smartphone proves challenging.