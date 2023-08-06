The best Samsung phones are known for their stunning screens, class-leading cameras, and beastly power, among other things, but what can often be neglected is how capable their software is. Samsung has taken Android and run with it, adding many of its own features, apps, and tweaks to Google’s operating system, making their phones powerful and versatile.

Here are 10 of the best hidden features in Samsung Galaxy phones:

1. Fit more apps on your home screen: Samsung phones allow you to change the number of apps displayed on your home screen. By long pressing on a home screen, selecting “Settings”, and changing the home screen grid size, you can display more or fewer apps with smaller or larger icons.

2. Clone your messaging apps: Samsung Galaxy phones offer Dual Messenger, which allows you to make a second instance of messaging apps like WhatsApp and Skype. This eliminates the need to log out and switch between accounts.

3. Shoot in RAW: For photographers, Samsung phones allow you to shoot in RAW format, which captures the most possible information for better editing potential. You can enable RAW files by opening the camera app, tapping the settings cog, and changing the Pro mode picture format to either RAW or RAW and JPEG.

4. Swipe for a screenshot: Samsung Galaxy phones offer a simpler way to take screenshots. By turning on the “Palm swipe to capture” toggle in the settings, you can swipe the edge of your hand across the screen to take a screenshot.

5. Get more out of the side key: The side key on Samsung phones can be set to have a second function with a double press. You can set it to launch the camera, open Samsung Wallet, or open the app of your choice.

6. Flip to mute: You can flip your Samsung phone face down to mute calls and alarms. Enable the “Mute with gestures” toggle in the settings to use this feature.

7. Add effects to video calls: Some Samsung Galaxy phones allow you to add background effects to video calls. You can choose a background color or a custom background image for supported apps.

8. Bring back the notification LED (kind of): Samsung phones offer a feature called “Edge lighting” which displays a light animation around the edges of the screen for incoming calls and notifications. This can act as a substitute for a traditional notification LED.