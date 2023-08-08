Easter Eggs in macOS: Hidden Gems and Nods to Apple’s Origins

In computing, an Easter egg refers to a secret message, image, or feature intentionally left in software. Programmers have used Easter eggs since the 1970s to credit developers, reference pop culture, and inject some humanity into their code. While Apple’s early days saw fun Easter eggs in Mac software, they have become more subtle and nostalgic in recent times.

One of our favorite Easter eggs in macOS can be found in the User & Groups settings. By clicking on your login profile picture and selecting Suggestions, you’ll discover a vinyl record as a profile avatar. Interestingly, the four music tracks listed on this EP are a tribute to Steve Jobs’s favorite expressions.

Another hidden gem involves downloading a file from the internet and pausing the download midway. If you right-click on the partially downloaded file and check its information, you’ll find a creation date of January 24, 1984. This date marks the unveiling of the first Macintosh by Steve Jobs.

The sound designer Jim Reekes, known for creating iconic Mac sounds, named one of them “Sosumi.” It was a clever response to a lawsuit from The Beatles’ record label, also named Apple. In macOS Big Sur and later versions, the Sosumi alert sound is renamed “Sonumi” in the system preferences, but the sound file itself remains as Sosumi.aiff.

Apple and Microsoft occasionally take playful jabs at each other, and you can experience one of them through an Easter egg. If your Mac is on a shared network with a Windows PC, opening Finder and clicking the Network option will display a vintage-looking computer icon with Microsoft’s “Blue Screen of Death” displayed on the screen.

Apple’s “Think Different” marketing campaign left a lasting impact, and bits of it can be found hidden across macOS. For example, in the Display settings, you can see the campaign quote when choosing for Larger Text or More Space. There are also emojis and images that feature the quote.

Clarus the Dogcow, the unofficial mascot of Apple’s Developer Technical Support, is a lesser-known Easter egg. It was an image used to demonstrate page layout and originated from a Susan Kare creation. While Clarus became less prominent over the years, a smoother version of the dogcow made a comeback in macOS Ventura.

These Easter eggs add a touch of nostalgia and pay homage to Apple’s history. While they may be more subtle now, they still bring a smile to those who discover them in macOS.