Best D&D Games to Play When You’ve Finished Baldur’s Gate III

Baldur’s Gate III has taken the gaming world by storm, but what do you do when you’ve finished the game and still want more D&D adventures? Lucky for you, there are plenty of Dungeons & Dragons games throughout history to scratch that post-Baldur’s Gate III itch.

One of the best places to start is with the original Baldur’s Gate series. The first game, released in 1998, faithfully recreates the 2nd edition ruleset of D&D and allows for a vast amount of freedom in character creation and combat. The sequel, Baldur’s Gate II: Throne of Bhaal, takes the story even further and delves into the depths of the Forgotten Realms setting. If you loved Baldur’s Gate III, a trip back in time to these classics is a must.

If you’re looking for more action-oriented gameplay, the Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance games are perfect. These PlayStation 2-era games bring the hacking and slashing of Diablo to the D&D universe, offering fast-paced combat against hordes of enemies. The sequel, Dark Alliance II, provides an even bigger experience with more character choices and is a great way to satisfy your action cravings.

For a different type of gaming experience, check out Lords of Waterdeep. This strategy game puts you in the role of a boss controlling a group of adventurers as you compete with other lords for resources and rewards. It’s a great choice for those who want to mix tabletop gaming with their D&D adventures.

Neverwinter Nights 2 is another fantastic option. While it may not be as narratively ambitious as the Baldur’s Gate series, it focuses on the ability to craft your own adventures as a Dungeon Master. The game comes with a campaign editor that allows you to create your own stories, and there’s also a wealth of player-created content to explore.

Lastly, if you want a more casual gaming experience, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a great choice. This game lets you create parties and formations of characters from the Forgotten Realms lore, then level them up and customize them to maximize their killing power. It’s a fun and addictive way to take a break from more intense gameplay.

With so many D&D games available, there’s something for every type of player. Whether you’re a fan of deep storytelling, fast-paced action, strategic gameplay, or casual fun, these games will keep you satisfied long after you’ve finished Baldur’s Gate III.

