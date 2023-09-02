The Controversial Blockbusters That Got Banned

Some movies are intentionally designed to appeal to a wide audience and make as much money as possible. However, there are also films that take a different approach, pushing boundaries and confronting controversial topics. These movies have been banned in some countries for various reasons, often due to violence or sacrilege. Despite these bans, they are still considered essential viewing for their thought-provoking content.

One such film is Stanley Kubrick’s “A Clockwork Orange” (1971). This incendiary movie explores the nature of control and free will through the story of a young criminal who undergoes brainwashing and subsequently returns to his deviant ways. Due to its explicit content, including a rape scene, the film faced bans in Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, and Singapore for many years.

Another banned film is “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), which was deemed too gruesome and violent for audiences. The movie, featuring a group of friends being hunted by a family of cannibals, was not approved in Australia and the U.K., and faced bans in several other countries, including Germany and Norway.

“Brokeback Mountain” (2005) faced censorship in parts of the Middle East and China because of its depiction of homosexuality. Nevertheless, it remains a tender romance that explores the enduring bond between two cowboys and the impact it has on their lives.

“Battle Royale” (2000), similar in concept to “The Hunger Games,” tells the story of Japanese students forced to fight each other to the death. The film’s provocative violence, involving children, led to its ban in Germany and other countries.

Monty Python’s “Life of Brian” (1979) caused controversy for its irreverent portrayal of a young man mistaken for Jesus. Banned in Singapore, South Africa, Chile, and Norway, the film satirizes religious figures and their devout followers.

“Persepolis” (2007), an animated film based on a graphic novel, delves into one girl’s experience during the Iranian Revolution and subsequent war. Despite being banned in Iran, the film provides international audiences with a unique perspective on a conflict rarely covered in-depth.

“South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut” (1999) is a satirical comedy that tackled sensitive topics. Although it did not face extensive bans, it was prohibited in Iraq due to the portrayal of Saddam Hussein.

Martin Scorsese’s “The Last Temptation of Christ” (1988) drew controversy for exploring the temptations faced by Jesus, including the possibility of sexual desires. The film remains banned in the Philippines and Singapore, but it is regarded as one of Scorsese’s best works.

“The Da Vinci Code” (2006), both a book and a film, faced protests for its implications about Christ and the church. Though banned in some countries, it became widely watched and sparked global discussion about religious history.

These banned blockbusters challenge societal norms and provoke thought, making them important films to watch, despite the controversies they have faced.

Definitions:

– Sacrilege: disrespectful treatment of something considered sacred or valuable.

– Incendiary: likely to cause controversy or strong reactions.

– Provocative: intended to provoke or stimulate discussion or thought.

– Irreverent: showing a lack of respect for someone or something considered sacred.

Sources:

– A Clockwork Orange: Warner Bros.

– The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Bryanston Distributing Company

– Brokeback Mountain: Focus Features

– Battle Royale: Toei Company

– Monty Python’s Life of Brian: Cinema International Corporation

– Persepolis: Diaphana Distribution

– South Park: Bigger, Longer, and Uncut: Paramount Pictures

– The Last Temptation of Christ: Universal Pictures

– The Da Vinci Code: Sony Pictures Releasing