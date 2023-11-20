The White House has made it clear that despite Elon Musk’s recent push of antisemitic comments on social media, there are no intentions to move away from the use of SpaceX or Starlink technology within the Defense Department. National Security Counsel spokesman John Kirby emphasized the importance of innovation in the private sector, stating that it would be foolish to walk away from it. However, he also condemned Musk’s rhetoric, affirming that the government does not condone or agree with the antisemitic remarks he made.

While the White House remains committed to utilizing Musk’s technology, major companies such as Apple and Disney have suspended their advertising spending on the social media platform where Musk expressed his controversial views. The backlash against these remarks highlights the growing need for accountability and responsible behavior from public figures.

ఎఫ్ ఎ క్యూ:

Q: What is the White House’s stance on Elon Musk’s antisemitic comments?

A: The White House condemned Elon Musk’s antisemitic comments while affirming that they will continue to collaborate with SpaceX and use Starlink technology.

Q: Are major companies boycotting the platform where Musk made these comments?

A: Yes, companies like Apple and Disney have suspended their advertising spending on the social media platform.

Q: Will the federal government reconsider its contracts with Musk’s companies?

A: The government has no plans to move away from using SpaceX or Starlink technology, but they do not condone the antisemitic rhetoric expressed by Elon Musk.