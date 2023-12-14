న్యూజెర్సీలో వాతావరణ పోకడలు: వెనుకకు మరియు ముందుకు చూడటం

Summary: Reflecting on the past four winters in New Jersey, we can see a diverse range of weather patterns, from historically warm temperatures and minimal snowfall to fierce blizzards and mild conditions. As we anticipate the upcoming winter, experts warn that it is difficult to predict with certainty what to expect. New Jersey’s unpredictable weather makes it essential for residents to be prepared for any scenario.

2023: An Unexpectedly Warm Winter

Last winter, New Jersey experienced an anomaly in terms of weather. With an average temperature of 38.5 degrees, it ranked as the second mildest winter in the state’s history. The unusual warmth extended to February, which became the warmest on record, with an average temperature of 40 degrees. Additionally, snowfall was minimal, with an average statewide total of only 3 inches, the second lowest in history. As we head into the new season, it will be intriguing to observe if this trend persists.

2021-2022: South Jersey Surpasses North Jersey in Snowfall

In a rarity, South Jersey received more snowfall than North Jersey during this winter. With an average snowfall of 24.8 inches, South Jersey exceeded North Jersey’s 22.7 inches. Specific days like January 28, 2022, saw Atlantic County receiving more snow than Bergen County. Rutgers University’s research indicated a statewide snowfall average of 20.4 inches, slightly below average. The winter temperature averaged 35.6 degrees, 1.7 degrees above the norm.

2020-2021: The Ferocious February Storm

Looking back three years ago, February was a record-setting month for North Jersey. Some towns witnessed up to 2 feet of snow during the first weekend, and certain areas in Morris and Sussex Counties experienced over 30 inches. The snowfall continued throughout the month, resulting in an average of 36.9 inches in seven North Jersey counties, making it the snowiest February in 128 years. South Jersey received less snow, contributing to a statewide total of 29.7 inches. The average winter temperature was 34.3 degrees.

2019-2020: A Mild Winter

During this snow season, New Jersey experienced below-average snowfall, with a statewide average of 4.7 inches. The winter was also characterized as one of the hottest years in New Jersey’s history.

Looking Ahead: Uncertain Predictions

State climatologist Dr. David Robinson emphasizes the unpredictability of New Jersey’s weather. Although he finds it unlikely to have another meager snow season consecutively, he acknowledges that certainty is impossible. The tropical Pacific’s El Nino pattern might impact precipitation levels. Ultimately, the temperatures will determine the amount of snowfall in the upcoming winter. Regardless of how the weather unfolds, it is crucial for residents to remain vigilant, bundle up, and prioritize safety on the roads throughout the season.