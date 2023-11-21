The Amazon Black Friday Sale is here, and if you’re in the market for high-quality headphones or earbuds, this is the perfect opportunity to snag some incredible deals. Among the standout offerings are the Beats Studio Pro wireless noise cancelling headphones and the Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds, both available at significantly discounted prices.

The Beats Studio Pro wireless noise cancelling headphones, originally priced at $350, are now available for just $169.95. That’s a massive 51% discount! These headphones are the pinnacle of Beats audio quality, offering exceptional sound performance and impressive active noise cancellation. Manufactured by Apple, the Beats Studio Pro incorporates several signature Apple features, including spatial audio with head tracking, one-touch pairing, and even “Find My” functionality. Additionally, it is equipped with a rare built-in USB dac, allowing users to enjoy lossless audio files over USB. With up to 40 hours of battery life and foldable earcups for easy portability, the Beats Studio Pro is an excellent choice for anyone seeking top-notch wireless noise cancelling headphones.

If true wireless earbuds are more your style, the Beats Studio Buds are an unbeatable option. Normally priced at $150, they are now available for only $99.99 during the Amazon Black Friday Sale, saving you a generous 33%. These earbuds offer the ultimate freedom with no wires connecting the two earpieces, allowing for maximum convenience and comfort. Despite their compact size, they deliver impressive sound quality and feature active noise cancellation, making them perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals on Beats headphones and earbuds during the Amazon Black Friday Sale. Whether you prefer over-ear headphones or the freedom of true wireless earbuds, there is a perfect option for you at an unbeatable price. Enhance your listening experience and enjoy the exceptional quality that Beats products are renowned for.

తరచుగా అడుగు ప్రశ్నలు

1. Are the Beats Studio Pro wireless noise cancelling headphones compatible with all devices?

Yes, the Beats Studio Pro can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to any compatible device or be used with a 3.5mm audio cable for devices without Bluetooth capability.

2. Can I use the Beats Studio Pro headphones for phone calls?

Absolutely! The headphones are equipped with a built-in microphone, allowing you to take calls with ease.

3. Do the Beats Studio Buds come with different-sized ear tips?

Yes, the Beats Studio Buds include multiple sizes of ear tips, ensuring a comfortable and secure fit for each individual user.

4. How long does it take to charge the Beats Studio Pro headphones?

With the included USB Type-C cable, it takes approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes to fully charge the headphones.

5. Can I use the Beats Studio Buds for exercise?

Absolutely! The Beats Studio Buds are designed to be sweat-resistant, making them an ideal companion for workouts and outdoor activities.