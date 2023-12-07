ప్లేస్టేషన్ ఉచిత ప్రత్యేక సేకరణలతో వినియోగదారులను ఆనందపరుస్తుంది

PlayStation enthusiasts are in for a treat this December, as Sony rewards gamers with a range of unique collectables for playing select games. The best part? These digital trophies and models can be acquired without needing a PlayStation Plus subscription.

While PlayStation Trophies are comparable to Xbox or Steam achievements, this special offering includes 3D models that are unlocked by completing specific tasks or reaching a certain playtime milestone in a game. One standout reward is a delightful digital rendition of Sony’s portable console, the PlayStation Portal. Despite initial skepticism, this highly sought-after item sold out before its official launch, defying fan expectations and proving its popularity.

Other collectables on offer are inspired by the latest acclaimed PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. Imagine having a cool starship from Destiny 2 as part of your digital collection or an adorable miniature mechanical dinosaur from Horizon: Forbidden West. For those seeking something more whimsical, players can claim fuzzy digital collectable socks embellished with cute rabbit ears by playing Jusant, Wildmender, Outer Wilds, or Skabma – Snowfall. For the bravest players who conquer tough challenges, there awaits a collectable of the game’s first boss, the Parade Master.

These incredible rewards can be claimed completely free of charge, as long as the prerequisites have been met. No PlayStation Plus membership is required, making this an inclusive offer for all PlayStation users.

So, don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to enhance your digital collection and commemorate your gaming achievements. Head over to the PlayStation Portal now and reap the rewards of your gaming prowess.