Gen Z అమాంగ్ 2000ల టెక్ యొక్క పునరుజ్జీవనాన్ని అన్వేషించడం

The generation that grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, commonly known as Generation Y, had their fair share of technological obsessions. However, a new cycle is now beginning with Generation Z, who are gravitating towards the technology of the early 2000s. This trend has not gone unnoticed by businesses.

In mid-October, the popular clothing store Urban Outfitters, known for its appeal to millennials, released a collection of refurbished original iPods. These updated Apple music players, complete with a new battery and increased storage, sold online for prices ranging from $200 to $350, depending on the generation of the device. Despite the higher price tag, internet users quickly depleted the stocks, although the exact quantity and duration of availability remain undisclosed.

Another example of this resurgence is the return of transparent cases for electronic devices, as highlighted by specialized website The Verge. These plastic protective casings, popular in the early 2000s, showcased the inner workings of gadgets to technology enthusiasts.

This vintage tech trend is fueled not only by social media platforms but also by a larger cultural movement, according to marketing expert Arnaud Granata. TikTok and Instagram, beloved by the younger generation, offer bite-sized glimpses of full movies, a format that has gained immense popularity. Paramount Pictures even joined in by releasing “Mean Girls,” a cult teen movie from 2004, in 23 installments on social media platforms. This resulted in a resurgence of memes featuring characters from the movie, such as Cady Heron (played by Lindsay Lohan).

The fascination of Generation Z for these 2000s gadgets can be understood as access to a fantasy of technology that was present during their birth but was never fully experienced. It is a desire to connect with a time before the anxieties and uncertainties that adulthood brings. Arnaud Granata suggests that this longing for simpler, or even anti-technology devices, such as the resurgence of phones with physical keyboards, acts as a source of comfort and reassurance for the generation born into a world of eco-anxiety and insecurity.

Overall, this return to 2000s technology represents a nostalgic yet innovative exploration of the past for Generation Z, who are using social media to rediscover and reinterpret cultural artifacts from their early years. It serves as a reminder that even in a rapidly advancing technological landscape, there is value in reconnecting with the past.

(Original article source: [Radio-Canada](https://ici.radio-canada.ca/nouvelle/1988046/generation-z-retour-technologies-annees-2000))