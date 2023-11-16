Iron Galaxy Studios is gearing up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the beloved game, Killer Instinct, in a big way. In a recent announcement, the studio revealed that they will be hosting a special live stream event next week to discuss the highly anticipated upcoming update and more.

Set to take place on Wednesday, November 22, at 1 p.m. PST / 4 p.m. EST, the live stream promises to be an exciting event for fans of the game. While the exact details of what will be included in the update remain a mystery, Iron Galaxy has hinted at some exciting features.

One of the most anticipated additions is proper 4K resolution support for the Xbox Series X|S. This enhancement will undoubtedly make the game look even more stunning and immersive on the latest Xbox consoles.

Additionally, the update is expected to bring about matchmaking improvements and possibly the first balance adjustments to the game’s roster of fighters in years. These changes will undoubtedly have a significant impact on gameplay, providing a fresh and exciting experience for both new and veteran players.

Fans of Killer Instinct can also expect a release date for the 10th anniversary update to be unveiled during the live stream. Previously, the studio had only mentioned that the update would be coming sometime in the Fall, leaving players eagerly awaiting further details.

To join in on the celebration and get the latest news about the upcoming changes to Killer Instinct, tune in to the Iron Galaxy Twitch channel on November 22nd. The developers will be sharing insights, announcements, and perhaps even some surprises in honor of this milestone anniversary.

So mark your calendars, get ready to unleash your killer instincts, and prepare for an epic update that will reignite the passion of fans worldwide. The future of Killer Instinct looks brighter than ever!

