Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon is already an impressive game, but imagine the excitement of battling it out alongside your friends in giant mechs. Well, thanks to modder LukeYui, that dream is about to become a reality. LukeYui, who previously brought co-op functionality to Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is working on a mod that will enable cooperative play in Armored Core 6.

In a recent video released by LukeYui, a snippet of the game’s “Attack The Watchpoint” mission showcases the exhilarating two-player co-op experience. However, the modder goes even further, stating that the final release will allow up to six players to join in the action, with one host and five guests. This means that you and your friends will be able to unleash a barrage of missiles on enemies together.

The mod will also introduce level scaling, allowing the host to adjust the difficulty based on the number of players. All missions will be playable in co-op, and your party will persist between missions. This means there’s no need to constantly reconnect, making the co-op experience seamless and enjoyable.

While there is no specific release date for the Armored Core 6 co-op mod, you can expect to find it on LukeYui’s NexusMods page once it’s ready. In the meantime, you can also check out LukeYui’s previous co-op mods for Elden Ring and Sekiro.

Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon already received praise for its brilliant action and impressive use of mechs. However, with the addition of cooperative gameplay, the game promises to be even more thrilling and engaging. So gather your friends, power up your mechs, and get ready for some intense battles in the world of Armored Core 6.

ఎఫ్ ఎ క్యూ:

Q: Who is developing the Armored Core 6 co-op mod?

A: The mod is being developed by LukeYui, known for implementing co-op functionality in other Fromsoft games like Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Q: How many players will be able to play in co-op mode?

A: The mod will support up to six players, with one host and five guests.

Q: Will the mod feature level scaling?

A: Yes, level scaling will be implemented, allowing the host to adjust the difficulty based on the number of players.

Q: Where can I find the Armored Core 6 co-op mod?

A: The mod will be available on LukeYui’s NexusMods page once it’s completed.