A school choir from Ballina has garnered well-deserved recognition for their outstanding performance at the Sligo Youth Choral Festival.

St. Mary’s Secondary School choir, under the direction of Ms. Deacy, showcased their immense talent with a stunning rendition of the classic song ‘Singing in the Rain’. Their captivating performance not only delighted the audience but also impressed the judges, securing them a remarkable second place in the competition.

The school proudly shared their achievement on social media, generating an overwhelmingly positive response. The video of their extraordinary performance quickly captured the hearts of viewers, leaving them mesmerized by the choir’s harmonious voices and impeccable musicality.

The dedication and hard work of the school choir members paid off, and their accomplishment stands as a testament to their talent, commitment, and the guidance of their director. Every member of the choir contributed to the success, but special recognition goes to TY student Aoife Sherry for her exceptional accompanying skills.

The Sligo Youth Choral Festival is an esteemed event that brings together talented young vocalists from across the region. The competition provides an opportunity for participants to showcase their musical abilities, learn from their peers, and receive feedback from experienced judges.

Congratulations to St. Mary’s Secondary School choir for their remarkable achievement and for representing Ballina with such distinction. Their achievement is not only a proud moment for the choir members, but also for the school and the wider community.

ఎఫ్ ఎ క్యూ:

Q: Where did the Ballina school choir achieve second place?

A: The Ballina school choir achieved second place at the Sligo Youth Choral Festival.

Q: What song did the school choir perform?

A: The school choir performed the classic song ‘Singing in the Rain’.

Q: Who directed the school choir?

A: The school choir was directed by Ms. Deacy.

Q: Who was recognized for their accompanying skills?

A: TY student Aoife Sherry was recognized for her exceptional accompanying skills.

Q: What did viewers think of the performance?

A: The viewers were captivated and left mesmerized by the choir’s harmonious voices and impeccable musicality.