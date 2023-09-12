iPhone 15 మరియు iPhone 15 Plusని పరిచయం చేస్తున్నాము: కొత్త ఫీచర్లు మరియు మెరుగుదలలు

Apple has unveiled its latest smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, offering enhanced performance, new color options, and a USB-C port. The devices maintain the same starting price as last year’s models, priced at $799.

ఐఫోన్ 15 మరియు ఐఫోన్ 15 ప్లస్ రెండూ వరుసగా 6.1-అంగుళాల మరియు 6.7-అంగుళాల డిస్ప్లేలతో వస్తాయి. ఈ డిస్‌ప్లేల గరిష్ట ప్రకాశాన్ని 2000 నిట్‌లకు పెంచినట్లు ఆపిల్ ప్రకటించింది, ఇది మరింత శక్తివంతమైన వీక్షణ అనుభవాన్ని అందిస్తుంది. iPhone 15 కోసం ముందస్తు ఆర్డర్‌లు ఈ శుక్రవారం ప్రారంభమవుతాయి, అధికారిక లాంచ్ సెప్టెంబర్ 22న జరగనుంది.

కొత్త ఐఫోన్‌ల యొక్క ప్రత్యేక లక్షణం వాటి స్టైలిష్ కలర్ ఫినిషింగ్. ఆపిల్ గ్లాస్ వెలుపలి భాగాలలో రంగులను సజావుగా పొందుపరిచింది, ఫలితంగా అద్భుతమైన మరియు ఆకర్షించే ముగింపులు ఉన్నాయి. ఐఫోన్ 15 పింక్, పసుపు ఆకుపచ్చ, నీలం మరియు నలుపు రంగులలో అందుబాటులో ఉంది, వినియోగదారులకు వారి వ్యక్తిగత శైలికి అనుగుణంగా అనేక రకాల ఎంపికలను అందిస్తోంది.

The camera system of the iPhone 15 series has also received significant upgrades. The base model now boasts a 48-megapixel main sensor, matching the capabilities of last year’s iPhone 14 Pro series. This sensor enables 1x and 2x optical zoom modes, along with the usual 0.5x ultra-wide lens. Portrait mode has also been improved to deliver better low-light performance, with the added bonus of automatically enabling when shooting with the main camera. Additionally, users can adjust the focus after taking a photo thanks to the depth map preservation feature.

ఐఫోన్ 15 మరియు ఐఫోన్ 15 ప్లస్ A16 బయోనిక్ చిప్ ద్వారా శక్తిని పొందుతాయి, ఇందులో సిక్స్-కోర్ CPU మరియు 5-కోర్ GPU ఉన్నాయి. ఈ చిప్ ఐఫోన్ 14 ప్రో మోడల్స్‌లో కనిపించే విధంగానే ఉంటుంది, ఇది అసాధారణమైన పనితీరు మరియు సామర్థ్యాన్ని నిర్ధారిస్తుంది. ఐఫోన్ 15 యొక్క బ్యాటరీ జీవితం దాని పూర్వీకుల మాదిరిగానే ఉంటుంది, అయితే ఐఫోన్ 15 ప్లస్ పెద్ద అంతర్గత బ్యాటరీ కారణంగా మరింత ఎక్కువ వినియోగ సమయాన్ని అందిస్తుంది. ఇప్పుడు కొత్త USB-C పోర్ట్ ద్వారా ఛార్జింగ్ చేయవచ్చు.

ఐఫోన్ 15 సిరీస్‌కు మరొక ముఖ్యమైన జోడింపు రెండవ తరం అల్ట్రా-వైడ్‌బ్యాండ్ చిప్, ఇది వస్తువులను గుర్తించేటప్పుడు పరిధి మరియు ఖచ్చితత్వాన్ని గణనీయంగా మెరుగుపరుస్తుంది. ప్రెసిషన్ ఫైండింగ్ ఇప్పుడు యూజర్‌లను నేరుగా ఒక వ్యక్తికి నావిగేట్ చేయగలదు, అదనంగా ఎయిర్‌ట్యాగ్‌లు జోడించబడి ఉన్న అంశాలను గుర్తించడం.

In terms of safety features, Apple has extended its Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to cover roadside assistance situations. In the United States, AAA members can benefit from this service. The Emergency SOS feature is provided free of charge for the first two years after purchasing an iPhone 15; however, pricing beyond this period has not been disclosed.

iPhone 15 మరియు iPhone 15 Plus సెప్టెంబర్ 22న కొనుగోలుకు అందుబాటులో ఉంటాయి, iPhone 15 $799 నుండి మరియు iPhone 15 Plus $899 నుండి ప్రారంభమవుతుంది.

