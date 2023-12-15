The Ultimate Challenge: Lacey’s Elite Trial Quiz in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Are you ready to put your Pokemon knowledge to the test? Lacey’s Elite Trial Quiz in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is sure to challenge even the most experienced trainers. Step into the Coastal Plaza in the Coastal Biome of the Terarium and prepare yourself for a battle of wits.

Question 1: Pikachu’s Electric Power

Lacey will introduce you to Pikachu, the popular Electric-type Pokemon known for its ability to produce electricity. She will ask you to identify the body part in which Pikachu stores this power. In this case, the correct answer is Pikachu’s cheeks.

ప్రశ్న 2: వెనోనాట్ రాడార్

Next, Lacey will summon Venonat and highlight its unique ability to use a specific body part as a radar, even in the darkest of nights. Can you guess which body part it is? The correct answer is Venonat’s eyes.

Question 3: The Genuine Antique Form Sinistea

Lacey will present you with three Sinistea siblings and inform you that it is difficult to determine the genuine antique pieces. Your task is to select the Antique Form Sinistea, which can be recognized by the mark on the bottom of its cup. Choose the cup in the middle to proceed.

Question 4: Spot the Pink Minior

Pay close attention to Minior’s evolutions as each variant changes into its meteor form. Your task is to find the pink Minior among the lineup. Keep your eyes peeled for any changes in form.

Question 5: Granbull’s Sleeping Habit

For the final question, Lacey will showcase her own Pokemon, Granbull, and challenge you to guess which body part it uses as a pillow while sleeping. The correct answer is Granbull’s tummy.

Congratulations! You’ve completed Lacey’s Elite Trial Quiz and proven that you have what it takes to be a true Pokemon expert. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and challenges in the world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Remember to keep exploring, training, and discovering new Pokemon on your journey to becoming the ultimate Pokemon trainer!