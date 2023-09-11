నగర జీవనం

కొత్త సాంకేతికతలు మరియు AI యొక్క శక్తిని ఆవిష్కరించడం

Samsung ఫాల్ సేల్‌ని కనుగొనండి: మీ ఉపకరణాలను అప్‌గ్రేడ్ చేస్తోంది

Byమాంఫో బ్రెస్సియా

Sep 11, 2023
Samsung is currently offering markdowns on a variety of home appliances as part of their Discover Samsung fall sale. One of the standout deals is on the Samsung Bespoke french door refrigerator, which is available for a $1,100 discount. This premium refrigerator comes with a built-in interior Beverage Center, a dual ice maker, and customizable color options for the panels.

Normally priced at $3,499, the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator can be purchased for $2,399 during the sale. Additionally, customers can save even more when bundling multiple appliances, with an extra $125 discount for purchasing two appliances, $225 off when buying three appliances, and $475 off when upgrading the entire kitchen with four or more new appliances.

The Samsung Bespoke refrigerator offers a range of design options, allowing customers to choose from sixteen pre-designed options or customize the color and design themselves. It comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty, a five-year sealed system warranty, and a ten-year compressor warranty. The temperature of the middle drawers can also be customized.

For those looking for alternative options, the Discover Samsung sale also includes the Samsung Bespoke 4-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub. This refrigerator features a touch screen technology called Family Hub, which allows users to control various devices, access recipes, and even see inside the fridge from a connected device. It is available for $3,869, down from its regular price of $4,199.

Another notable refrigerator deal is the Smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with a beverage center and dual ice maker. This fridge is currently on sale for $2,699, a significant discount from its original price of $4,199. It features a concealed beverage center, a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher, and recessed handles for a sleek design.

In conclusion, the Discover Samsung fall sale offers a great opportunity to upgrade your appliances. Whether you’re in need of a new refrigerator or other home appliances, there are various options available at discounted prices. Take advantage of the sale to enhance your kitchen with Samsung’s innovative and customizable appliances.

మూలాలు:
శామ్సంగ్

