NASA’s upcoming crewed moon mission, Artemis 2, is facing a production problem with the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. The core stage, currently being assembled at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama, has encountered “weld issues” during the manufacturing process. However, there are no expected delays in the launch schedule for Artemis 2 as a result of this problem.

The welding issue on the SLS liquid oxygen tank aft dome has been persisting for the last several months. NASA officials have not provided specific details about the nature of the problem, but they remain optimistic that the core stage will be completed on schedule. Earlier in the year, supply chain issues had caused some delays in the production process.

Despite the welding problems, progress is being made on other aspects of the mission. All four of the core stage’s RS-25 engines have been successfully mounted, and work is underway to secure the engines to the stage and integrate the propulsion and electrical systems. The assembly team, consisting of members from Boeing and Aerojet Rocketdyne, is also awaiting the completion of the liquid oxygen tank, which is the final major structure yet to be assembled for Artemis 2.

In addition to the core stage, work is ongoing on the solid rocket boosters, the Orion spacecraft that will carry the astronauts, and training for the astronauts and ground teams. While Artemis 2 will be the second mission of the Artemis program, following the successful uncrewed mission Artemis 1, NASA has raised concerns that SpaceX’s Starship landing system may not be ready in time for the planned Artemis 3 mission, which aims to land humans on the moon in 2025 or 2026.

