A geologist from Utrecht University has made a groundbreaking discovery by reconstructing a previously unknown tectonic plate called Pontus that was once a quarter of the size of the Pacific Ocean. The existence of the plate had been predicted over a decade ago based on fragments found deep in the Earth’s mantle, and now Suzanna van de Lagemaat has reconstructed the plate through field research in various regions such as Japan, Borneo, and the Philippines.

By studying the mountain belts in these regions, van de Lagemaat found evidence that oceanic remnants on northern Borneo belonged to the long-suspected Pontus plate. She has now reconstructed the entire plate and named it Pontus. Understanding the movements of tectonic plates is crucial for understanding the geological history and climate changes of the planet. The movements of these plates have shaped the planet’s paleogeography and influenced the distribution of rare metals.

The Pontus plate is believed to have existed 120 million years ago in the paleo-Pacific Ocean and must have been separated from the known Pacific plates by a large subduction zone in the western Pacific Ocean. Van de Lagemaat’s research has provided independent evidence for this hypothesis. Traces of the Pontus plate have been found not only on northern Borneo but also on Palawan island in the Western Philippines and in the South China Sea.

The existence of Pontus was predicted based on seismic signals and disruptions in the Earth’s mantle caused by subducted plates. These disruptions can be observed when seismographs pick up signals from earthquakes. The anomalies in the mantle indicate the presence of fragments from old plates. Van de Lagemaat’s research has added to the understanding of plate tectonics and shed light on the geological history of the region.

