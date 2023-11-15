Researchers from ETH Zurich and a U.S. startup have made a groundbreaking advancement in 3D printing technology, allowing them to manufacture complex robots using a combination of slow-curing plastics. This latest development paves the way for the creation of highly durable and robust robots made from high-quality materials.

The team achieved this feat by using a new printing technology developed by MIT spinoff Inkbit. With the help of ETH Zurich researchers, the technology was optimized for use with slow-curing polymers, resulting in the successful printing of a robotic hand with bones, ligaments, and tendons made from different polymers in a single printing process.

Previously, fast-curing polyacrylates were used in 3D printing, but the delicate and intricate structures necessary for the creation of the robotic hand could not be achieved using this material. By switching to slow-curing thiolene polymers, the researchers were able to take advantage of their exceptional elastic properties. These polymers quickly return to their original state after bending, making them ideal for producing the elastic ligaments required for this robotic hand.

Aside from enhancing the flexibility and elasticity of the robot, using soft materials also provides significant advantages over conventional robots made from metal. Soft robots are less likely to cause injuries when collaborating with humans and are better suited for handling fragile objects.

To accommodate the slow-curing polymers, the researchers introduced a 3D laser scanner into the printing process. This scanner ensures that each printed layer is thoroughly checked for surface irregularities. Rather than attempting to smooth out any unevenness, the technology incorporates the irregularities into the printing process. A feedback mechanism calculates precise adjustments to the material and printing parameters in real-time, ensuring exceptional accuracy.

This breakthrough in 3D printing technology not only expands the possibilities for robot manufacturing but also opens up new avenues for the use of polymers in various industries. The ability to print complex, multi-material structures in a single go provides incredible design versatility and holds tremendous potential for future advancements in robotic systems.

FAQ

ఈ పరిశోధన యొక్క ప్రాముఖ్యత ఏమిటి?

This research demonstrates the capability of 3D printing technology to create complex robots using a combination of rigid and elastic polymers in a single printing process. This opens up new possibilities for the development of highly durable and robust robots with intricate structures.

Why is using slow-curing polymers important?

Slow-curing polymers, such as thiolene polymers, have excellent elastic properties and quickly return to their original state after bending. This makes them ideal for creating elastic ligaments in robots, providing flexibility and reducing the risk of injury when working with humans or handling delicate objects.

What are the advantages of soft robots over conventional robots made of metal?

Soft robots offer improved safety when collaborating with humans, as their soft materials reduce the risk of injuries. They are also better suited for handling fragile goods. Additionally, the flexibility of soft robots allows for more complex and intricate movements.

How does the addition of a 3D laser scanner enhance the printing process?

The 3D laser scanner checks each printed layer for surface irregularities. Rather than attempting to smooth out these irregularities, the printing technology incorporates them into the subsequent layers, compensating for the unevenness. This ensures precise adjustments in material deposition and printing parameters, resulting in highly accurate printed structures.