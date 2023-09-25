NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has achieved a major milestone by successfully returning a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. On Sunday, a sample return capsule, approximately the size of a mini-fridge, landed safely in the Utah desert, carrying about 250 grams of regolith (soil) collected from Bennu. The primitive contents of the sample could provide valuable insights into the materials that shaped the early solar system.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, launched in 2016, aimed to study Bennu and bring back a sample for analysis. Bennu, formed during the solar system’s early years, is composed mainly of carbon and minerals that have experienced minimal alteration. The sample from its surface could offer clues about the minerals and materials that played a role in the formation of the early solar system.

Over the course of two years, the spacecraft surveyed Bennu, searching for an ideal spot to collect a sample. One of the instruments aboard the spacecraft, called REXIS (Regolith X-ray Imaging Spectrometer), was designed by over 100 students from the MIT Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, MIT Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics, the Harvard College Observatory, the MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, and MIT Lincoln Laboratory. REXIS used X-rays to map the asteroid’s surface material, aiding in the selection of a sampling site.

After releasing the sample return capsule for reentry, the spacecraft has now set its course toward the asteroid Apophis. The capsule itself has been transported to Houston’s Johnson Space Center, where scientists will examine and distribute the Bennu dust to researchers worldwide for further study.

MIT’s Richard Binzel, a co-investigator on the OSIRIS-REx mission, expressed his excitement for the successful landing and recovery of the sample. Binzel, who helped develop the REXIS instrument, emphasized the significance of seeing a sample of Bennu returned to Earth after years of work and mission development.

The measurements made by the spacecraft’s instruments while in orbit provided valuable insights about Bennu’s composition and carbon-rich nature. However, laboratory analysis is required to confirm these findings and interpret the data accurately. The return of actual samples to Earth’s laboratories will provide the “ground truth” necessary to validate our understanding of asteroids.

Overall, the successful return of the sample from Bennu marks a significant achievement for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission and offers scientists the opportunity to uncover more about the early solar system and the composition of asteroids.

Source: [NASA](URL), [MIT News](URL)