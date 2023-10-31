Russia is set to embark on an ambitious venture into the future of space exploration with its plans to construct a new orbital station. President Vladimir Putin announced that the first segment of this groundbreaking project will be put into operation by 2027, marking a major milestone for the country’s space program.

This new orbital station is seen as the natural progression of Russia’s space exploration efforts following the International Space Station (ISS). While Moscow has extended its participation in the ISS until 2028, Putin emphasized that the new station is crucial for the future of manned space flight. It aims to not only replace the aging ISS but also incorporate advanced scientific and technological achievements, ensuring it can successfully tackle the challenges of the future.

Yuri Borisov, the head of the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, fully endorsed Putin’s vision, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the country’s capabilities in manned space flight. He highlighted that the ISS is nearing the end of its lifespan, which means that Russia needs to start work on the new orbital station promptly. Failure to do so could result in a critical gap in Russia’s space capabilities.

Despite the setback of the Luna-25 craft crash landing in August, Putin expressed his commitment to continuing Russia’s lunar program. He acknowledged the technical mishaps that occurred and described them as valuable lessons for future endeavors in space exploration. Borisov suggested that the next moon launch might even be expedited to 2026 instead of the previously planned 2027.

The construction and successful operation of the new orbital station will not only enhance Russia’s presence in space but also contribute to global space exploration efforts. With its advanced technological infrastructure and forward-thinking approach, Russia is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of manned space flight.

