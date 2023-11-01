ది లూసీ మిషన్: గ్రహశకలాల రహస్యాలను అన్రావెలింగ్

Asteroids have long captivated the imagination of scientists and the general public alike. These celestial rocks, remnants of our solar system’s formation, have not only posed a threat to Earth throughout history but have also played pivotal roles in shaping our planet’s destiny. One such example is the colossal asteroid impact that triggered the extinction of dinosaurs 65 million years ago. To minimize uncertainties surrounding close approaches and potentially predict future impacts, NASA embarked on the Lucy mission, a groundbreaking endeavor aimed at studying these enigmatic space rocks up close.

So, what exactly is the Lucy mission? Launched on October 16, 2021, from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, Lucy is a NASA mission designed to explore the Trojans – a group of asteroids that reside in two swarms that orbit the Sun. Unlike most asteroids found in the asteroid belt, these Trojans are located millions of kilometers away from Earth. By studying these distant Trojans, Lucy aims to unravel the secrets of their composition and shed light on the origins and evolution of our solar system.

Recently, the Lucy spacecraft achieved a remarkable milestone by catching a glimpse of its very first Trojan asteroid, Dinikinesh, which measures approximately half a kilometer in width. Today, on November 1, Lucy is set to execute its historic first flyby of Dinikinesh, marking a significant moment in its 12-year journey. This approach serves an engineering test to ensure that the spacecraft’s systems and procedures effectively keep the asteroid within the fields of view of its scientific instruments, even as it hurtles past at mind-boggling speeds exceeding 16,000 kilometers per hour.

While the upcoming Dinikinesh flyby represents the maiden asteroid approach for the Lucy mission, the spacecraft has already made an astonishing discovery. Last year, it stumbled upon a Trojan asteroid called Polymele, nestled in the vicinity of Jupiter, which intriguingly possesses its own satellite. The Lucy Mission team planned to conduct observations of a star occultation, studying the effects as Polymele passed in front of it.

In its quest to unravel the mysteries of Trojan asteroids, the Lucy spacecraft performed a daring slingshot maneuver in October, harnessing the gravitational pull of Earth to propel itself towards uncharted territories. During this maneuver, it soared as close as 350 kilometers above Earth, captivating the attention of skygazers who marveled at its transient presence. Before venturing further into the depths of space, Lucy also took a few snapshots of the Moon, fine-tuning its instruments for the exhilarating voyage ahead.

As Lucy continues its remarkable journey through the cosmos, we eagerly anticipate the wealth of knowledge it will unlock about these captivating celestial bodies. By peering into our own cosmic past, Lucy helps us gain a deeper understanding of our place in the universe, the forces that have shaped us, and the potential future threats that lurk beyond the confines of our home planet.

తరచుగా అడిగే ప్రశ్నలు (FAQ)

ప్ర: లూసీ మిషన్ అంటే ఏమిటి?



The Lucy mission is a NASA endeavor aimed at studying Trojan asteroids, a group of celestial rocks that orbit the Sun in two swarms.



Q: What is the purpose of the Lucy spacecraft’s first flyby?



The first flyby of the Lucy spacecraft is an engineering test to ensure that systems and procedures effectively keep the asteroid within the fields of view of its scientific instruments.



Q: What is the significance of the Trojan asteroid called Dinikinesh?



Dinikinesh represents the first asteroid approach for the Lucy mission and serves as a milestone in its 12-year journey.



Q: What was the slingshot maneuver performed by the Lucy spacecraft?



The slingshot maneuver utilized the gravitational pull of Earth to propel the Lucy spacecraft further into space and gain momentum for its mission.



Q: How does the Lucy mission contribute to our understanding of asteroids and the solar system?



By studying Trojan asteroids, the Lucy mission aims to unravel the secrets of their composition, shed light on the origins and evolution of our solar system, and potentially predict future asteroid impacts on Earth.