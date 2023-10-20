బెన్ లామ్ అంతరించిపోయిన జీవులను తిరిగి జీవానికి తీసుకురావాలని లక్ష్యంగా పెట్టుకున్నాడు

Ben Lamm, co-founder of Colossal Biosciences, has set a goal to bring extinct species back to life within the next five years. Lamm and his team, in collaboration with Harvard geneticist George Church, are focusing their efforts on de-extincting creatures such as the woolly mammoth, the Tasmanian tiger, and the dodo bird.

The process of resurrecting an extinct animal involves editing the DNA of its closest living relative to match the extinct animal’s genome. For the woolly mammoth, this means using the DNA of the Asian elephant, to which mammoths are closely related. By making targeted edits to the elephant’s genome, the team hopes to create an embryo that can be brought to term in a living surrogate mother, resulting in the birth of the first de-extinct animal.

The ultimate goal is to release these de-extinct animals into their natural habitats, contributing to the restoration of ecosystems and potentially mitigating climate change. Keystone species, like the woolly mammoth, have a significant impact on their environment and their reintroduction can have positive effects on their ecosystems.

While the idea of bringing extinct animals back to life is controversial, many scientists believe that it could have major benefits, such as restoring ecosystems and slowing down climate change. The reintroduction of wolves into Yellowstone National Park, for example, resulted in significant changes to the landscape and had positive effects on soil erosion.

However, there are ethical considerations to take into account. Humans have historically exploited and hunted mammoths, even thousands of years after their extinction. Some argue that given the urgency of the climate crisis, even ambitious projects with a low probability of success can be justified.

