New Evidence Suggests Ancient Continents in Our Galaxy Predate Earth

Scientists have long been intrigued by the question of how life began on Earth. While theories have proposed that life originated through meteor impacts or volcanic eruptions, a recent study has sparked speculation that the oldest continents in our Milky Way galaxy emerged five billion years before Earth.

The research, conducted by astronomer Jane Greaves from Cardiff University, suggests that exoplanets may have had continents forming four to five billion years prior to Earth. This revelation raises the possibility that there could be multiple worlds within our galaxy harboring advanced alien life.

Greaves’ study, published in the Research Notes of the American Astronomical Society, focuses on the analysis of nearby stars and their uranium levels. By combining this data with the ages of stars measured from the Gaia satellite, Greaves identified the timeframe when tectonic plates could have first emerged on these stars.

Tectonic plates on Earth are responsible for the formation of continents, and their movement is driven by the floating rocks above the molten magma below. The presence of radioactive elements like uranium and thorium sustains the molten magma’s temperature.

The findings of this study have significant implications for future space missions and the search for habitable planets. If planets with a head start of five billion years existed, it is possible that they could host life more advanced than our own.

Greaves hopes that her research will serve as a foundation for further investigations into potentially habitable planets. By analyzing additional exoplanets, scientists may gain valuable insights into the conditions necessary for the emergence and evolution of life elsewhere in the universe.

