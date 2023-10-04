శాస్త్రవేత్తలు బ్లాక్ పగడాల చరిత్రను తిరిగి వ్రాస్తారు, వాటి మూలాన్ని 437 మిలియన్ సంవత్సరాల క్రితం వెల్లడి చేశారు

Scientists from the Queensland Museum Network and the National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution have made a groundbreaking discovery about black corals. Their research has revealed that black corals originated on the continental slopes around 437 million years ago, challenging the commonly held belief that deep-sea species evolved from shallow-water ancestors. This discovery provides valuable insights into the evolution of ocean life and highlights the importance of protecting these ancient lineages.

Lead author Dr. Jeremy Horowitz conducted the research as part of his Ph.D. and worked alongside Dr. Tom Bridge and Dr. Peter Cowman. The study involved analyzing 83 species of black corals and creating a detailed evolutionary history dating back to the early Silurian period. This was achieved by extracting and sequencing DNA from over 80 unique species. The researchers now have data for over 150 black coral species, representing a significant milestone in understanding the evolutionary history and taxonomy of these organisms.

Preserving biodiversity is crucial for maintaining ecosystem stability and resilience in the face of environmental changes. The research on black corals’ adaptation to diverse depths over millions of years provides valuable insights into enhancing their resilience, which is particularly important given the challenges posed by climate change. This new knowledge could play a significant role in efforts to safeguard coral species.

This research contributes to a larger puzzle of understanding the evolutionary history and ecological dynamics of deep-sea ecosystems. It also expands our knowledge of how life adapts to extreme environments and highlights the importance of preserving ancient lineages for biodiversity conservation. Additionally, the study utilized cutting-edge technologies such as genome skimming and target enrichment of genomic regions, paving the way for future advancements and innovations in marine science.

Black corals are of particular interest due to their exceptional longevity and unique ability to avoid cancer, allowing them to live for over 4,000 years. Further research, including sequencing the full genome of black corals, could provide insights into their extended lifespan and potential applications for human biomedical therapies.

This groundbreaking study opens up new avenues for understanding the history and biology of black corals, and its findings have significant implications for marine science, conservation, and medical research.

మూలాలు:

– Jeremy Horowitz et al, “Bathymetric evolution of black corals through deep time,” Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2023).

– Queensland Museum. “History of black corals rewritten.” (2023, October 4). Retrieved 4 October 2023.