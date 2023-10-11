మెరైన్ మెగాఫౌనాను పర్యవేక్షించడానికి AIని ఉపయోగించడం

Amanda Hodgson, a marine mammal scientist based in Perth, Australia, is making strides in the conservation of dugongs, turtles, whales, and other marine animals. Dugongs, affectionately referred to as “sea cows,” can be found in coastal waters around the world, but their populations have been dwindling due to development and fishing activities.

Hodgson’s research focuses on monitoring marine megafauna and their critical habitats, with a particular emphasis on dugongs. These gentle creatures serve as indicators of ecosystem health, as their presence or absence can reveal the state of seagrass meadows, which are vital to their survival.

Traditionally, monitoring dugongs involved spending countless hours in small planes, visually scanning for these animals. In 2007, Hodgson was among the first to explore the use of drones for fauna surveys. While drones provided safer and more accurate data, the process of manually reviewing thousands of images remained time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Desiring a solution that could automate the image processing, Hodgson collaborated with AI and geoprocessing experts to develop a software called WISDAM. Leveraging Google’s open-source TensorFlow technology, WISDAM enabled automatic image analysis, mapping animals within the images, and assessing the background environment.

The implementation of WISDAM has revolutionized wildlife surveys by empowering individuals without aerial survey expertise to conduct surveys. This accessibility is particularly important in developing countries where dugongs are prevalent. Researchers, community groups, and NGOs across the globe, from the Great Barrier Reef to the Seychelles to Saudi Arabia, are now utilizing WISDAM to monitor dugongs in their respective regions.

In the Seychelles, where traditional surveys with piloted planes are virtually impossible, drones equipped with WISDAM are now being used to locate and count the local dugong population. Since its development, WISDAM has expanded its capabilities beyond dugongs and can now support surveys of turtles, whales, and other marine animals.

Hodgson’s vision for the future is to continue developing this technology and extend its use to different habitats and regions of the world. By harnessing AI, anyone will be able to contribute to wildlife conservation efforts and help monitor marine megafauna populations.

Source: Amanda Hodgson