The Power of Best Practices in Social-Behavioral Sciences Research

Researchers have recently demonstrated that when best practices are employed, high replicability is achievable in social-behavioral sciences research, according to a study published in Nature Human Behaviour. The research community has been concerned about the credibility of published literature in this field, with several large-scale studies failing to reproduce previously published findings or doing so to a much lesser extent, which has raised questions about the validity of future studies in social-behavioral sciences.

However, a group of top experts set out to prove that high replicability is possible by following best practices. Over a span of six years, they discovered and replicated 16 novel findings using gold standard best practices, including pre-registration, large sample sizes, and replication fidelity. The replication findings of their study were on average 97% the size of the original findings, a significant improvement compared to prior replication projects that observed only 50% replication findings.

Lead author John Protzko emphasizes that the use of best practices, such as large samples, pre-registration, and open materials, combined with running replications with fidelity to the original process, leads to highly replicable science. The study also removed the bias of only publishing positive outcomes by committing to replicating initial confirmation studies regardless of their outcome.

Importantly, the research teams observed no statistically significant evidence of decline in replicability rates over repeated replications. The sample sizes and effect sizes ensured a replicability rate of 86%, based on statistical significance, which could not have been any higher.

The findings of these studies were not obvious or expected to replicate, as they were comparable in their surprise factor to studies that have been difficult to replicate in the past. Additionally, independent tests showed that participants could not predict the direction or replicability of these new findings.

This research demonstrates that by following best practices and committing to replicating studies regardless of outcome, social-behavioral sciences research can achieve high replicability rates. These findings have important implications for the credibility and validity of future studies in this field.

