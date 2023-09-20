శిలాజ కీటకాలపై ప్రయోగాలు నిజమైన రంగులపై వెలుగునిస్తాయి

A team of researchers from Nanjing University, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and University College Cork has developed a technique that may allow for the estimation of coloration in some fossilized insects. Previous studies have shown that it is difficult to determine the true coloration of fossilized insects, excluding those preserved in amber. These fossils are typically monochromatic and feature unique patterns in shades of gray. In their recent study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the team describes their approach and findings.

To estimate color patterns, the researchers compared modern insects similar in appearance to fossilized samples that they had previously obtained. These modern insects were wrapped in aluminum foil and subjected to simulated fossilization by baking at temperatures ranging from 200° to 500° C. The team then examined the samples using a scanning electron microscope and compared them to the fossilized samples.

Their findings revealed that darker patches on the baked samples corresponded to areas of the exoskeleton that were rich in melanin, a dark pigment. These darker spots were more heat-resistant, suggesting that they were also more resistant to degradation. This indicates that darker areas on fossilized insects likely represent parts of the ancient creatures that also had a higher melanin content. Therefore, these darker areas could provide clues to estimating the coloring of the fossils.

The team also observed that heating the insects caused an intermediary phase where they turned completely black before transitioning into different patterns. This suggests that experiments like theirs could facilitate new research on estimating the coloration of fossilized insects.

In conclusion, this study demonstrates a new technique for estimating color patterns in fossilized insects. By comparing modern insects subjected to simulated fossilization with fossilized samples, the researchers identified darker areas that likely corresponded to parts of the ancient creatures with higher melanin content. This technique opens up new avenues for the study of coloration in fossilized insects.

Source: Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2023.1333