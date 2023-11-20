The European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) is embarking on an extraordinary journey through our solar system. On its way to study Jupiter and its icy moons, JUICE has recently performed a crucial maneuver that positions it for an upcoming Earth-moon flyby, marking the first-ever double gravity assist between these two celestial bodies.

The maneuver, which involved a 43-minute burn, consumed approximately 363 kilograms of fuel, accounting for almost 10% of JUICE’s total fuel supply. This is the largest maneuver the spacecraft has executed to date. Julia Schwartz, Flight Dynamics Engineer at ESA’s ESOC mission control center in Germany, explained that this burn was a pivotal moment for JUICE, given its substantial mass of 6,000 kilograms. It required significant force and fuel to alter the spacecraft’s velocity by almost 200 meters per second.

JUICE, launched on April 23, 2023, from French Guiana, aims to study three of Jupiter’s moons: Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa. However, to reach its destination, JUICE relies on a series of gravity assists. By strategically maneuvering past the inner planets of our solar system, JUICE utilizes the planets’ gravitational tides to propel itself towards Jupiter. This ingenious technique minimizes fuel consumption, optimizing the spacecraft’s overall efficiency.

The recent burn is the first of two maneuvers necessary to align JUICE for the Earth-moon gravity assist, scheduled for August 2024. Schwartz confirmed that this initial burn accomplished 95% of the required velocity change. Following the analysis of JUICE’s new orbit in the weeks to come, ESA will plan a second burn to fine-tune the probe’s trajectory for the double gravity assist.

ఎఫ్ ఎ క్యూ:

ప్ర: జ్యూస్ అంటే ఏమిటి?

A: JUICE stands for the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer. It is a spacecraft developed by the European Space Agency (ESA) to study Jupiter and three of its moons: Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa.

Q: How does JUICE reach Jupiter?

A: JUICE reaches Jupiter by utilizing gravity assists. It navigates past the inner planets of our solar system, using their gravitational tides to slingshot itself towards Jupiter. This technique reduces fuel consumption and enhances the spacecraft’s efficiency.

Q: What was significant about the recent burn?

A: The recent burn, which required the largest maneuver to date, positioned JUICE for an upcoming Earth-moon gravity assist. It consumed 363 kilograms of fuel and altered the spacecraft’s velocity by almost 200 meters per second.

Q: When will JUICE reach Jupiter?

A: If all goes according to plan, JUICE will enter orbit around Jupiter in 2031. However, it will perform various trajectory corrections using its smaller thrusters until then.

Q: What is the purpose of JUICE’s mission?

A: JUICE’s mission is to study Jupiter and its icy moons to understand their composition, investigate the potential for habitability, and uncover insights about the formation and evolution of our solar system.