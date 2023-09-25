A recent study conducted by researchers from Pennsylvania State University challenges the existing theories about the rapid formation of Earth’s tectonic plates. The study, published in the journal Geochemical Perspective Letters, presents evidence that contradicts the belief that tectonic activity suddenly emerged around 3 billion years ago. Instead, the researchers suggest that the growth of Earth’s crust occurred gradually over time.

Lead author Jesse Reimink, assistant professor of geosciences, explains that the prevailing theory suggests a stagnant lid planet with no tectonic activity before a sudden shift to tectonic plates. However, the study’s findings demonstrate that this is not the case. To chart the formation of Earth’s crust, the researchers analyzed the chemical composition and ages of over 600,000 samples of the oldest known rocks on the planet.

Previous research relied on single minerals to estimate the crustal growth rate, but this method was susceptible to errors. Minerals can undergo partial recrystallization at a later time, resulting in inaccurate calculations of when they first formed. To overcome this, the researchers developed a unique method that considered the reworking and reforming of igneous rocks over time. By calibrating the reworking documented in the rock records, they were able to determine Earth’s crustal growth curve.

Comparing their newly calculated curve to previous estimates based on mineral records, the researchers found that the slow formation of continents aligns better with the rock-based data. The formation of continents and tectonic plates likely started around 4 billion years ago, much earlier than previously believed, and continued for an extended period.

However, Reimink cautions that the research is not conclusive due to the limited data covering the first billion years of Earth’s history. Rocks older than 3 billion years are rare, and those older than 4 billion years are only found in a few remote locations. Nevertheless, this study provides valuable insights into the growth of Earth’s crust and challenges the prevailing theories about the rapid emergence of tectonic activity.

Modern plate tectonics, which constantly recycles Earth’s crust, is responsible for the planet’s rich biodiversity and geological diversity. However, it also poses challenges for studying the rock record, as older rocks are scarce. Despite these limitations, the research contributes to our understanding of the slow and steady growth of Earth’s crust over billions of years.

