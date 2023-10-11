హై మౌంటైన్ ఆసియాలో క్లీనర్ గాలి తేమ వాతావరణానికి దారితీస్తుంది, అధ్యయనం కనుగొంది

A recent study published in Nature has revealed that cleaner air in High Mountain Asia (HMA) is expected to bring about wetter weather in the region. HMA, home to the Tibetan Plateau and surrounding mountain ranges, contains the world’s third-largest amount of glacial ice and serves as a vital water source for nearly 2 billion people. However, in recent decades, there has been a dipolar trend in HMA precipitation, with an increase in the north and a decrease in the southeast.

The study, conducted by a team of researchers from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the US, the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Germany, and Ocean University of China, sought to uncover the mechanisms driving these precipitation alterations. They found that uneven emissions of anthropogenic aerosols in Eurasia have weakened the jet stream and reinforced the westerly-associated precipitation pattern.

Interestingly, the researchers also predict that, due to air pollution control measures, the currently drying Himalayan region will transition to wetter conditions by the 2040s under medium to high greenhouse gas emission scenarios. This transition is primarily determined by changes in anthropogenic aerosol emissions.

The study highlights the importance of understanding the impact of aerosol reduction on the climate and water resources of HMA. Changes in precipitation patterns in the future will add complexity to projections about HMA water resources. This research provides valuable insights for policymakers and stakeholders in the region who are tasked with managing water resources and ensuring water security for the population.

Source: Nature, Chinese Academy of Sciences