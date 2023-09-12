సూపర్ మాసివ్ బ్లాక్ హోల్స్ నుండి ఊహించని లేట్-ఆన్సెట్ రేడియో తరంగాలు కనుగొనబడ్డాయి

A team of astrophysicists has made an intriguing discovery regarding radio waves emitted by supermassive black holes. Contrary to previous assumptions, these radio waves can persist for hundreds of days after the black hole has torn apart a star, challenging our understanding of these cosmic phenomena.

The team collected data from 24 supermassive black holes using three radio telescopes: the Very Large Array, MeerKAT, and the Australian Telescope Compact Array. Surprisingly, they found that ten of these black holes emitted radio waves 500 to 2,000 days after the initial star-ripping event.

This finding contradicts previous beliefs that radio waves diminish within weeks or months of a black hole collision. According to astrophysicist Yvette Cendes, the lead author of the study, this means that up to half of all black holes that shred a star continue to emit material years later, a phenomenon she refers to as “burping.”

When a star gets too close to a black hole, its immense gravitational pull stretches the star into a spaghetti-like shape. This tidal disruption event produces one of the brightest optical flares in the Universe. About 20 to 30 percent of these events result in radio wave outflows in the early stages. However, only around 100 such events have been observed since the 1990s.

Typically, once the initial bright light from a tidal disruption event has been observed, researchers tend to shift their focus elsewhere. However, the team’s previous discovery of a black hole emitting radio waves years after devouring a star sparked curiosity about the behavior of other black holes.

The researchers propose two explanations for the late-onset radio waves. It’s possible that it takes time for the debris around the black hole to settle into a stable orbit. Alternatively, the debris could be weakly bound to the black hole and form a sphere envelope, which gradually contracts to form an accretion disk. This delayed disk formation could explain the prolonged emission of radio waves.

This study challenges our understanding of how supermassive black holes interact with their surroundings. Further research and observations will be necessary to unravel the mystery of these late-onset radio waves.

మూలాలు:

– Arxiv.org (pre-print server)

– arXiv:2111.04386 [astro-ph.CO]