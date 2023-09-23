Scientists Analyze Dust from Space Rock to Uncover Clues about Earth’s Origins

Scientists are eagerly awaiting the arrival of a space capsule carrying a sample of rocky material from an asteroid that was collected three years ago. The capsule is expected to make a fiery plunge through the Earth’s atmosphere and land in the Utah desert on Sunday. The mission, called OSIRIS-REx, is a joint effort between NASA and scientists at the University of Arizona.

The asteroid, named Bennu, is a carbon-rich asteroid and a “near-Earth object” due to its close proximity to our planet every six years. OSIRIS-REx successfully collected a specimen from Bennu, which is believed to hold valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth. The sample is estimated to weigh 250 grams, making it the largest asteroid sample ever returned to Earth for analysis.

Scientists are particularly interested in studying the chemistry and mineralogy of Bennu because it has remained virtually unchanged since it formed 4.5 billion years ago. By analyzing the dust and material from the asteroid, scientists hope to gain insights into the early solar system and potentially discover organic molecules similar to those necessary for life to evolve.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which launched in September 2016, spent nearly two years orbiting Bennu before collecting the sample. It then embarked on a 1.2-billion-mile journey back to Earth, with the sample scheduled to be examined by scientists in various laboratories around the world.

The arrival of this sample marks an important milestone in asteroid research and contributes to our understanding of the universe’s origins. The OSIRIS-REx mission paves the way for future exploration and study of other near-Earth asteroids.

