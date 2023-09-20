శాస్త్రవేత్తలు ఆఫ్రికాలో దాదాపు అర-మిలియన్ సంవత్సరాల-నాటి చెక్క నిర్మాణాలను కనుగొన్నారు

నేచర్ జర్నల్‌లో ప్రచురించబడిన ఇటీవలి అధ్యయనం ఆఫ్రికాలో దాదాపు అర మిలియన్ సంవత్సరాల పురాతన చెక్క నిర్మాణాలను కనుగొన్నట్లు వెల్లడించింది. ఈ అన్వేషణ నిర్మాణ చెక్క పని యొక్క చారిత్రక రికార్డును గణనీయంగా వెనక్కి నెట్టివేస్తుంది, గతంలో పురాతన ఉదాహరణలు బ్రిటిష్ సరస్సు అంచున ఉన్న 9,000 సంవత్సరాల పురాతన ప్లాట్‌ఫారమ్‌లు.

The logs were unearthed near the Kalambo Falls in Zambia by an international team of scientists. These logs were found to be notched and tapered, suggesting intentional human craftsmanship. This is a significant finding, as ancient wood products are extremely rare due to the organic material degrading over time.

ఆఫ్రికాలోని ప్రారంభ మానవులు స్పియర్స్ మరియు డిగ్గింగ్ స్టిక్స్ వంటి సాధనాలతో పాటు ప్లాట్‌ఫారమ్‌లు లేదా నడక మార్గాల వంటి మరింత ప్రతిష్టాత్మకమైన సృష్టి కోసం కలపను ఉపయోగిస్తున్నారని పరిశోధకులు విశ్వసిస్తున్నారు. అయినప్పటికీ, ఈ చెక్క నిర్మాణాల యొక్క ఖచ్చితమైన ప్రయోజనం తెలియదు.

The age of the wooden artifacts was determined using new dating techniques that measure the trapped energy in quartz grains. The researchers found that the objects dated back to three distinct ages: 487,000 years ago, 390,000 years ago, and 324,000 years ago. These findings suggest that people lived by the river over thousands of generations or returned to it periodically.

The discovery of these ancient wooden structures provides valuable insights into the skills and capabilities of our early ancestors. The intentional craftsmanship demonstrated in shaping the logs with axes and scraping tools highlights the sophistication of their woodworking abilities.

అధిక-రిజల్యూషన్ ఛాయాచిత్రాల ద్వారా ఈ కళాఖండాలను భద్రపరచడం ద్వారా, శాస్త్రవేత్తలు మన పూర్వీకులు ఉపయోగించిన హస్తకళా పద్ధతులను అధ్యయనం చేసి, అర్థం చేసుకోగలిగారు. ఈ ఆవిష్కరణ మానవ చరిత్రపై మన జ్ఞానాన్ని విస్తరించడమే కాకుండా భవిష్యత్ పరిశోధన కోసం పురాతన కళాఖండాలను డాక్యుమెంట్ చేయడం మరియు సంరక్షించడం యొక్క ప్రాముఖ్యతను కూడా నొక్కి చెబుతుంది.

