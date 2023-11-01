Live cell imaging has revolutionized our understanding of dynamic cellular processes by allowing us to visualize molecular dynamics in real-time. However, the application of high-resolution fluorescence imaging in living cells is limited by phototoxicity, which occurs due to the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) caused by high-intensity or prolonged sample illumination. Phototoxicity can disrupt cellular structures and functions, leading to cell dysfunction or even cell death.

In particular, mitosis, the process of cell division, is highly sensitive to phototoxicity. Previous studies have shown that high levels of light illumination can inhibit mitotic entry and prolong mitotic duration. To accurately capture the dynamics of mitotic events, it is essential to reduce phototoxicity while maintaining high spatiotemporal resolution.

While several approaches have been proposed to decrease photodamage in live cell imaging, such as using advanced microscopes or longer-wavelength excitation light, these methods have limitations in terms of cost or reduced fluorescence brightness. Another approach is the addition of antioxidants to the imaging buffer, which scavenges ROS and reduces oxidative stress caused by light illumination.

In a recent study, researchers performed a screen to identify antioxidants that effectively reduce photodamage during mitotic events in live cell imaging. Among several compounds tested, ascorbic acid (vitamin C) significantly reduced phototoxic effects without inducing cytotoxic side-effects. The study demonstrated that at the appropriate concentrations, ascorbic acid did not affect cell survival, chromosome segregation, or cell-cycle progression. Moreover, the addition of ascorbic acid to the imaging media enabled high-resolution time-lapse 3D imaging of mitotic processes without obvious photodamage.

This study provides an effective solution for reducing phototoxicity during live cell imaging and demonstrates its application in capturing mitotic dynamics with high spatiotemporal resolution. By employing antioxidants like ascorbic acid, researchers can now more accurately study dynamic cellular processes without the risk of misinterpretation due to photodamage.

తరచుగా అడిగే ప్రశ్నలు (FAQ)

1. What is phototoxicity in live cell imaging?

Phototoxicity refers to the damage caused by high-intensity or prolonged light illumination during live cell imaging. It occurs due to the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) that disrupt cellular structures and functions.

2. Why is mitosis particularly sensitive to phototoxicity?

Mitosis, the process of cell division, is highly sensitive to phototoxicity because high levels of light illumination can inhibit mitotic entry and prolong mitotic duration. Mitotic events require high spatiotemporal resolution imaging, which often entails frequent exposure to excitation light.

3. How can antioxidants reduce phototoxicity?

Antioxidants scavenge reactive oxygen species (ROS) and limit oxidative stress caused by light illumination, thereby reducing phototoxicity. In live cell imaging, adding antioxidants to the imaging buffer can effectively decrease photodamage.

4. What is the role of ascorbic acid (vitamin C) in reducing phototoxicity during mitotic events?

Ascorbic acid has been identified as an efficient antioxidant that significantly reduces photodamage during mitotic events in live cell imaging. It does not induce cytotoxic side-effects and enables high-resolution time-lapse imaging without obvious photodamage.

5. How does reducing phototoxicity benefit live cell imaging?

Reducing photodamage in live cell imaging allows for more accurate and reliable visualization of dynamic cellular processes. It ensures that experimental results are not distorted by cellular abnormalities or misinterpretation due to phototoxicity.