A recent study published in Nature has indicated that the Greenland ice sheet may have more resilience against irreversible decline than previously believed. The research suggests that even if global temperatures rise above the 2-degree Celsius threshold, which seems increasingly likely due to human-driven climate change, the ice sheet could still avoid complete collapse if temperatures decline relatively quickly afterward.

Lead author Nils Bochow, a researcher at the Arctic University of Norway, emphasizes that while the ice sheet has shown unexpected resilience, there are limits to its ability to withstand warming. If temperatures significantly exceed the 2-degree threshold after 2100 or remain slightly above it for extended periods, the possibility of irreversible ice loss within a few thousand years becomes nearly impossible to avoid. However, there is also a finite window to mitigate the damage, provided temperatures are reduced within a certain time frame.

The Greenland ice sheet has already contributed approximately 20% of the increase in global sea levels since 2002, a proportion that is expected to rise over time. In recent years, it has been observed to respond more rapidly to warming than climate models predict. The ice sheet will continue to melt and contribute water to the oceans, which not only raises sea levels but also affects important ocean currents.

Unlike the atmosphere, which would cool down relatively quickly if carbon emissions ceased, the melting of the Greenland ice sheet has long-term consequences. Each year of warming locks in future melt. Positive feedback mechanisms, where changes to the ice sheet accelerate its disintegration, are a major concern. As the ice surface melts, it becomes shorter and more exposed to warmer air, amplifying the melting process.

The study used different models and scenarios to determine how the ice sheet would respond to various temperature increases until 2100. Results showed that if temperatures are reduced to approximately 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels within a few centuries or even faster, the ice sheet can avoid reaching critical positive feedback thresholds.

The possibility of an “overshoot” scenario, in which temperatures exceed global targets and then decline, could occur if effective carbon removal technologies are developed. However, the feasibility of widespread implementation remains uncertain.

This study raises important questions about the future of the Greenland ice sheet and underscores the necessity of addressing climate change. The precise threshold temperature and internal processes that influence the ice sheet’s sensitivity require further investigation. Ultimately, the actions taken by humans will determine the future of the climate and, consequently, the fate of the ice sheet.

మూలాలు:

– Nature, “Resilience of the Greenland ice sheet in our warming world” (No URL)

– NPR, “A Finite Window Exists To Save Greenland’s Ice Sheet” (https://www.npr.org/2023)