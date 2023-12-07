A new opportunity has opened up for small businesses and startups interested in the space industry. The Catalyst Accelerator is hosting its 13th cohort, aimed at exploring how the U.S. Space Force can adopt commercial capabilities for space domain awareness. The primary focus of this cohort is on U.S.-developed software offerings that enable data fusion and processing.

The U.S. Space Force is seeking to leverage commercial data and tools to enhance its understanding of the space environment and strengthen shared security. Areas of interest for this cohort include space launch custody, classifying uncorrelated tracks, operator decision aids, classification of satellite vehicle propulsion and object type, event detection, and predictive analytics.

The Space Domain Awareness Accelerator will consist of a three-month program, running from March 19 to June 13. During this time, eight companies will be selected to participate in the accelerator. The program will conclude with a Demo Day event, providing an opportunity for participants to showcase their innovations.

The Catalyst Accelerator is a NewSpace-focused accelerator that works closely with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate and the Space Force. Its primary objective is to connect with small businesses and startups in order to foster innovation in dual-use technologies.

This new cohort provides a unique chance for entrepreneurs to contribute to the space industry and collaborate with government and industry leaders. It offers an avenue for startups to gain valuable insights and guidance to accelerate their growth in the space domain.

